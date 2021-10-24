2 killed, 4 injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

A car enroute to Agra from Delhi rammed into a stationary mini-traveller at Naithana Ecotech area 1, killing two people on the spot and injuring four others.

The mini-traveller was stationary at the expressway as it had developed some technical snag.

Two people were alighting from the mini traveller when the speeding car rammed into them leading to their on the spot death and injuries to four other people.