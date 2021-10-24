2 killed after being trapped in snow in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) Two persons were killed while two others were rescued after being trapped in snow on Sunday in J&K's Anantnag district.

Police said two persons were killed and two others were rescued after they were trapped in snow in Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district.

"A rescue team, including civil administration, police and army braved extreme weather to reach the spot where four people had been trapped in snow in Sinthan Pass.