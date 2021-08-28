  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 2 killed after gas cylinder explodes in Andhra's West Godavari

2 killed after gas cylinder explodes in Andhra's West Godavari

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 28th, 2021, 16:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visual from the site of the mishap (Photo/ANI)

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Two people, including a child, were killed in a gas cylinder blast in Pedamainavanilanka village of Narsapuram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district, police said Saturday.

"At around, 12:30 am a gas cylinder exploded in a house. Two persons were present in the house at that time Bommidi Nagaraju, 35, and his six-year-old son Rohit Kumar. Both sustained burn injuries in the fire. The walls of the house were damaged due to the intensity of cylinder blast," said Mogalturu Sub-Inspector C Kumar.
Police arrived at the site of the accident on Saturday morning and shifted the bodies to Mogalturu government hospital for post mortem. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under section 174 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
An investigation is underway. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features