2 killed in clash between Congress, Akali workers in Punjab's Moga

Moga (Punjab) [India], February 10 (ANI): Two people were killed following a clash between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers campaigning for civic polls in Punjab's Moga district, police said on Wednesday.



After the clash, Narendra Pal Singh Sidhu, the husband of Moga ward number 9 candidate Harwinder Kaur and others were leaving in their vehicles when the two were run-over by them, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of Moga City, Barjinder Singh Bhullar.

One person identified as Harminder Singh died on the spot while another Jagdeep Singh succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Ludhiana, the police said.

The police registered an FIR against nine people from Congress under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Three people including Narendra Pal Singh have been arrested, police added.

The clash took place late night on Tuesday between the husband of Congress candidate Harwinder Kaur and relatives-supporters of SAD candidate Kulwinder Kaur during Municipal Elections campaigning. (ANI)

