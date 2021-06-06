2 killed in clashes among Palestinian factions in southern Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], June 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people were killed and several others were injured on Sunday in clashes among Palestinian factions in the Rashidieh camp in southern Lebanon, Elnashra news website reported.



Violent clashes started in the early morning hours after members of Fatah movement raided the house of a Palestinian national wanted over drug trafficking, the report said.

It added that a number of people were besieged in their houses in the vicinity of the ongoing clashes inside the camp.

Some 450,000 Palestinian refugees are registered with the UN refugee relief agency in Lebanon, with many living in the country's 12 refugee camps. (ANI/Xinhua)

