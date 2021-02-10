2 killed in Kabul explosions

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attached to a vehicle exploded at 8.55 a.m. in Kart-e-Parwan, Police District 4, along a four-line road connecting the Kabul airport to the Intercontinental Hotel, Xinhua news agency quoted Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz as saying to reporters.

Kabul, Feb 10 (IANS) At least two people were killed and five others injured on Wednesday in two separate explosions in Kabul, the latest in a string of violent incidents in the Afghan capital, police said.

This blast killed two people inside the vehicle and one other person was injured, he said.

Earlier in the day, another IED explosion took place in Kart-e-Ariana in Police District 2, wounding four people, Faramarz added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

On Tuesday, four employees of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development were killed in the capital city after unidentified gunman opened fire on the vehicle they were travelling in.

The incident took place in Bagh-e-Daud area in the city's Police District 5.

This was the second violent incident in Kabul on Tuesday.

An IED exploded in Police District 16, injuring one person.

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report released on January 30 that the Taliban and IS Islamic State terror group have increased targeted assassinations in the country, with increasing killings of government officials, civil society leaders and journalists.

--IANS

ksk/