2 killed in road mishap on Delhi-Jaipur e-way

A team from the Manesar police station reached the spot after receiving the information about the incident at around 1.50 pm. Later, the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Gurugram, March 25 (IANS) Two employees of a Manesar private firm were mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Deepu (21) and Vijay (18), both residents of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the victims were working in a private company located at IMT Manesar and were on their way to Gurugram from their company when the incident took place.

"When the victims reached the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on their bike, a tractor hit their two-wheeler from behind. Soon after the collision, a vehicle coming from behind crushed them under its wheels, leaving the duo dead on the spot," police said.

A case in this regard was registered against an unknown vehicle driver. Further, probe is on, police added.

