2 killed in road mishap on Dwarka Expressway

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday evening when Manish (24), a gym trainer who was a resident of Surat Nagar Phase-1, was returning home from the Palam Vihar area on his bike.

Gurugram, May 14 (IANS) A gym trainer and a cab driver were killed in a road accident on the Dwarka Expressway, the Gurugram police said on Friday.

When he reached the Dwarka Expressway, a speeding cab driver, who has been identified as Shiv Kumar from Nihal Colony in Gurugram, lost control of his Toyota Innova car and rammed into Manish's bike from the front.

Due to the collision, the cab overturned several times and fell into a pit alongside the expressway, killing both the persons on the spot, the police said.

"Primary investigation revealed that the cab driver lost control of his vehicle and hit the bike. The bodies have been handed over to the victims' family members after autopsy," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

