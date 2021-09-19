  1. Sify.com
  4. 2 killed in Srinagar-Leh highway accident

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 19th, 2021, 16:00:19hrs
Srinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) Two women were killed and two males injured on Sunday in a road accident on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Police said a car travelling from Ganderbal district to Drass in Kargil district went out of the driver's control at zero point on the Zojila Pass and fell into a deep gorge.

"The ill-fated car dropped into a 400-ft deep gorge. Two sisters travelling in the car died on the spot while two males were injured.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital. A case has been registered in this incident," police said.

--IANS

sq/dpb

