2 killed in Srinagar-Leh highway accident

Srinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) Two women were killed and two males injured on Sunday in a road accident on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.
Police said a car travelling from Ganderbal district to Drass in Kargil district went out of the driver's control at zero point on the Zojila Pass and fell into a deep gorge.
"The ill-fated car dropped into a 400-ft deep gorge. Two sisters travelling in the car died on the spot while two males were injured.
"The injured have been shifted to hospital. A case has been registered in this incident," police said.
--IANS
sq/dpb