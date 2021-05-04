2 killed in suspected al-Shabab attack along Kenya-Somalia border

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the incident, saying three occupants, who work for a private contractor at the Kenya-Somalia security border wall construction site, dubbed Usalama camp, were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Lamu (Kenya), May 4 (IANS) Two people were killed and one critically wounded after a vehicle they were travelling in ran over an explosive device suspected to have been planted by al-Shabab militants along the Kenya-Somalia border on Monday.

"Two people died in the incident while one was injured. We strongly believe the improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by al-Shabab militants. Our security forces are currently pursuing them," the government official said.

The attack took place a few kilometers from Ishakani village in Kenya's coastal county of Lamu, just next to the border with Somalia.

This latest attack came barely a month after a water bowser heading to the Usalama camp ran over an IED believed to have been planted by al-Shabab militants, killing one person on March 23.

In 2015, Kenya began the construction of a 700-kilometre-long wall, dubbed the Kenya-Somalia border securitization project, to secure the country from attacks by the Somalia-based al-Shabab terrorists. The project plan includes having designated immigration and custom entry points with a two-feet-tall concrete wall fitted with CCTV cameras.

