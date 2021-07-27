2 killed, many injured in post-election violence in PoK

Neelum Valley, [PoK], July 27 (ANI): Violence continued unabated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as two civilians were killed and over a dozen wounded on Monday after Pakistan's paramilitary force opened fire at a crowd in Sharda Valley of Neelum district.



The incident occurred after reports of rigging during the legislative assembly elections held on Sunday.

The locals condemned the Pakistani security forces and held demonstrations on the streets. They blocked the road and burned tires while chanting slogans against Pakistani security forces.

"Pakistan Army has fired at our chests. They have targeted our police too. This is a fraud in the name of freedom," said a protester while chanting "Pakistan Army Murdabad".

Protests are ongoing in PoK against the Pakistan Army after reports of election manipulation emerged in the polls.

Open revolt was witnessed in the occupied region after Imran Khan's Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party won 25 seats while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) came second with 11 seats and the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured just six seats.

The people were upset because of major interference by the PTI government in the election process of PoK in which clashes between the opposition parties were also reported.

The PoK assembly has a total of 53 members but only 45 are directly elected.

Earlier, Prime Minister of PoK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider said in a tweet, "A bunch of jokers in Islamabad are after my blood".

He had earlier tweeted, "The assembly elections were nothing but a farce exercise to hoodwink the people". (ANI)

