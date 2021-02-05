2 killed, several injured in separate blasts in Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan], February 6 (ANI): At least two people were killed and four others were injured in an explosion near the DC office on Inscomb Road in Quetta on Friday. This blast came hours after an explosion in Balochistan's Sibi district injured 24 persons, according to police officials and eyewitnesses.



According to Quetta Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Arbab Kamran, the bodies of two victims were brought to the facility, while four injured persons were brought for treatment, reported Dawn.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion while evidence was being collected.

Balochistan Governor Justice Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai condemned the incident, saying miscreants wanted to harm the country's integrity.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Earlier today, at least 24 people were injured in a blast, including children in a blast in Balochistan's Sibi on Friday, Dawn reported citing officials.

According to Dawn, the double blasts come two weeks after four members of the Sibi Scouts, a wing of the Frontier Corps' North Wing, were killed and five others injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in the Sangaan area of Sibi. (ANI)

