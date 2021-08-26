2 lakh beneficiaries of TN's health scheme in 20 days (Ld)

The scheme, which aims to provide essential healthcare services to the people at their doorstep, was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Krishnagiri district.

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) Since the launch of the Tamil Nadu governments ambitious healthcare scheme named Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam on August 4, around 2 lakh people have received the benefits in just 20 days, the state's health department said.

The department said in a statement on Wednesday that the maximum number of beneficiaries belonged to Ramanathapuram district with 13,589 indisposed people getting the benefit of the scheme.

This is closely followed by Krishnagiri district with 12,434 beneficiaries.

The department said that it is planning to identify patients with diabetes and hypertension which are the main reasons of Covid-19 deaths.

Under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, a team of doctors and health staff will screen people aged above 45 years for health issues at the patient's residence or a health expert will reach the person's doorstep and provide them consultation and treatment.

According to the data provided by the health department, a total of 6,102 people who had serious illness were given palliative care, while 6,232 patients were given physiotherapy and 30 patients received Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal dialysis.

The statement also said that of the total patients who were screened, about 20 per cent had both diabetes and hypertension while 50 per cent had hypertension alone.

