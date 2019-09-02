  1. Sify.com
  4. 2 leaders of ruling NDA shot dead in a day in Bihar

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 02, 2019 12:26 hrs

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Sant Kumar Singh was shot dead by bike-borne criminals late on Sunday in Mahthi village in Samastipur district, a police official said.

In another incident, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Kalyan Dutt Pandey was shot dead by assailants in Dehura locality of Siwan district on Sunday, a police official said.

The police has lodged cases in both the incidents, but no arrests have been made so far.

Two political killings in a day raise questions over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's claims of rule of law Bihar.



