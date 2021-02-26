2 LeT associates held in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed outfit LeT were arrested from J&K's Bandipora on Friday and some explosives seized from their possession, police said.

Police said acting on specific inputs, Bandipora police, in a joint operation along with army's 13 RR and CRPF's 45 Bn apprehended Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Khan, resident of Paribal, and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Bonikhan Mohalla from Bonikhan Mohalla, in Hajin.