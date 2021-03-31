2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Budgam

Police said acting on specific inputs, Budgam police along with the army's 53 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force's 43rd Bn apprehended two terrorist associates in a joint operation at Laloo Sheshgari, Hyderpora.

Srinagar, March 31 (IANS) Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and incriminating materials seized from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

They have been identified as Aquib Ahmad Wani, resident of Laloo Sheshgari, Hyderpora, and Aadil Manzoor Mir, resident of Nadirgund Humhama.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the arrested terrorist associates were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active terrorists of LeT in Hyderpora and Humhama areas of Budgam. They have also been found in touch with the PoK-based terror commanders through various social media platforms," police said.

"Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT have been recovered from their possession."

