2 LeT terrorist associates held in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in J&K's Bandipora and explosives recovered from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Police said acting on specific inputs, Bandipora police, along with army and CRPF personnel, set up a joint checkpoint near Papachan Bandipora bridge and apprehended the two, identified as Abid Waza, resident of Bandipora and Bashir Ahmad Gojer, a resident of Malangam in Bandipora.