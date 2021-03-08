2 Maoists surrender in Jharkhand

Ranchi, March 8 (IANS) Two Maoists carrying bounties on their heads, surrendered before police in Jharkhand on Monday.

The insurgents were TSPC zonal commander Raghubansh Ganjhu alias Chiretan and sub zonal commander Lakshman Ganjhu alias Patthar. They surrendered with one SLR, one pistol, 145 live cartridges, three SLR magazine among other things.