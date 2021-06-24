2 men changing punctured tyre run over in UP

As the vehicle grazed the loader's side, the two got trapped between the loader and the vehicle and were crushed to death on the spot.

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), June 24 (IANS) In a freak accident, two men, who were changing a punctured tyre of a loader, were run over by an unidentified vehicle near the Gadan Khera crossing in Unnao district.

The deceased have been identified as Sarju Prasad of Signapur village and Alok Pal (driver of the loader) of Jaraila village in Kanpur Dehat district.

The accident occurred on Wednesday.

A few motorists, while passing by the accident site, alerted the police control room and called for an ambulance.

The police spokesperson said that efforts were on to trace the unidentified vehicle that was responsible for the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

--IANS

amita/dpb