2 men chased & killed in Delhi road rage

The deceased Rohit Agrawal, 23, and Ghanshyam, 20, were chased by two bike-borne assailants after a minor case of grazing or touching between the two vehicles.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Two men in their early 20s were stabbed to death after a horrifying chase by their assailants in a case of road rage in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Tuesday.

The victims were chased down by the two attackers, including a juvenile, and were cornered near Udyog Vihar Metro Station before being stabbed to death.

Both victims were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Police sid that Rohit Aggarwal was a resident of Shiv Ram Park and used to work in his father's Utensil Shop in Nangloi.

The other victim, Ghanshyam, was from Bihar's Begusarai. He was a labour in Haryana Dairy in Shiv Ram Park.

During the course of interrogation, it was revealed that a road rage incident between both parties led to the murder.

"We have arrested an accused Pardeep Kohli (19 years) a resident of Jawalapuri, Delhi. He works as a labourer in scrap shop in Bahadurgarh. A juvenile also involved in the crime has been apprehended," said A. Koan, DCP Outer Delhi.

The incident reminds one of the infamous Rohini road rage in which Sunita from Rohini was killed in May 2003 that shook the capital. Sunita had intervened in a road rage case and was gunned down.

