2 militants killed in Kashmir encounter (Ld)

Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Shalgul forest area at Srigufwara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.
The gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about militant presence.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
"Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter in Anantnag district, operation is going on," police said.
