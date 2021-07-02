2 more arrested in Jammu IED recovery case

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Jammu police on Friday arrested two more persons for their involvement in the improvised explosive device (IED), which was recovered from Narwal area in the city, nearly a week ago.



"During preliminary investigation it was transpired that IED seems to be dropped by drone," police said.

In continuation to the case registered at Police Station Bahu Fort regarding IED recovery, two more arrests have been made, the Jammu Police said in a statement today.

"On the basis of sustained interrogation of accused Nadeem ul haq, the son of Abdul Rehman Rather and resident of Banihal from whose possession IED was earlier recovered due to promptness and diligent response of Jammu police at Bathindi area, names of two more persons were revealed," police said.

Jammu Police on Friday rounded up the two accused identified as Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Chak Cholend Herman, Shopian and Talib ur Rehman of Kaskoot Banihal, Ramban.

Police said that during sustained questioning, the accused confessed their involvement in the case and disclosed that they were planning criminal conspiracy at Banihal on the directions of their handlers, and they were directed to carry out an IED blast at a major religious place of Jammu.

It was for the same reason that earlier arrested accused namely Nadeem ul haq came from Banihal to Jammu to carryout the IED attack to spread terror and destabilise peaceful atmosphere of the city.

Further investigation of the case is going on. (ANI)

