2 more held for gangraping woman onboard train headed to Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Mumbai Railway Police on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a woman onboard Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express.



A total of seven accused in the case have been arrested in the case so far, while the search for one is still underway.

"Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two more persons in connection with the gang-rape of a woman on board the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express in Kalyan area of Mumbai. A total of 7 people have been arrested in the case so far," Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid said. (ANI)

