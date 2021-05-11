2 more Indian Navy ships bring oxygen to K'taka from Kuwait

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 11 (IANS) Two more Indian Navy ships, INS Kochi and INS Tabar, reached Karnataka's New Mangaluru port with 100 MT of liquid medical oxygen from Kuwait, a defence official said on Tuesday.

"As part of operation Samudra Setu-2, the two naval ships brought 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 5 containers and 1,200 cylinders from Kuwait," the official said in a statement here.