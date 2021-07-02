2 more terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, toll 5 (2nd Ld)

The district commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a foreign terrorist are among the five terrorists eliminated.

Srinagar, July 2 (IANS) Two more terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces at the Hanjin Rajpora area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, taking the toll of terrorists killed to five, officials said.

"The district commander of LeT, Nishaz Lone alias Khitab, and one Pakistani terrorist are among the five terrorists killed in the Pulwama encounter," the police said.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, has termed the operation as a big success.

Earlier, the firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

--IANS

zi/arm