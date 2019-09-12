2 NC MPs meet Farooq, to call on Omar on Friday: Sources

According to sources, National Conference (NC) MPs Justice Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone have met party President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday, and would meet NC Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday.

While Omar Abdullah has been arrested and lodged in Hari Niwas, Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest ever since the revocation of Artcile 370, which grtanted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5.

Informed sources beileve the move could be an effort by the political class in the Valley to activate its cadres.

Recently, MDMK chief Vaiko had asked the Supreme Court to direct that former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah is presented before the apex court and allowed to attend an event in Chennai on September 11. Key politicians are either under house arrest or detention in the Valley since August 5, including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal.