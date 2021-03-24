2 newly-elected Andhra MLCs take oath

Amaravati, March 24 (IANS) Newly-elected MLCs, Pothula Sunitha and Challa Bagheedhara Reddy, took oath as legislators on Wednesday in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

M.A. Shareef, the Legislative Council's chairman officiated the swearing-in ceremony and congratulated them later.

He informed the new MLCs about the Legislative Council's rules and regulations and handed over to them relevant documents and booklets.