2 newly recruited terrorists, 4 terrorist associates held in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) The J&K police have arrested two newly recruited terrorists and four terrorist associates, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeM/JeM, from South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

"Acting on a tip-off about a terrorist attack in Anantnag/Bijbehara towns by Lashker-e-Mustafa (Parent Organization JeM), the police along with 3RR established special checking points at multiple locations and conducted intensified checking. Meanwhile, a vehicle with two persons on board was intercepted at one of the points. However, they tried to flee the spot after being signalled to stop, but the alert joint forces later apprehended them," police said.