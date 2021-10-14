2 notorious criminals injured in police encounter in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (IANS) Two notorious criminals were injured in a police encounter in Odisha's Rourkela town early morning on Thursday, police said.

The two criminals are Mustaq Allam and Md Guddu alias Dekchi. Both have criminal records and have cases under Arms Act, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of the two criminals, a special team of Rourkela police reached Birsa Munda Square in the wee hours (4.15 a.m.) to nab them. They first opened fire at the police following which the security personnel retaliated, said Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.