2 notorious criminals injured in police encounter in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (IANS) Two notorious criminals were injured in a police encounter in Odisha's Rourkela town early morning on Thursday, police said.
The two criminals are Mustaq Allam and Md Guddu alias Dekchi. Both have criminal records and have cases under Arms Act, the police said.
Acting on a tip-off about the movement of the two criminals, a special team of Rourkela police reached Birsa Munda Square in the wee hours (4.15 a.m.) to nab them. They first opened fire at the police following which the security personnel retaliated, said Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.
Both sustained gunshot wounds in their legs and they were first rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital and then shifted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH), he said.
The health condition of both the accused is stable. The police have seized two 7 mm pistols, seven live round ammunition and a bike, which is without registration number, from the spot, Bhamoo said.
While four cases have been registered against Mustaq, nine cases are pending against Guddu in different police stations, the SP informed.
They were allegedly involved in the murder of one Jitendra Sai of Rourkela on September 10, 2021.
