2 Pak soldiers killed in border firing from Afghan side

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday fired on a Pakistani military post from the Afghan side of the border in the North Waziristan tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing.

Islamabad, July 1 (IANS) Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a firing from across the Afghan border, the military said here.

The statement said that the Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and two soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side of the countries' border, the statement said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan," it added.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a nearly 2,600-km border.

Pakistan is fencing the border with Afghanistan to block the movement of the militants.

