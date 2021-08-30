2 Pak soldiers killed in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

The terrorists opened fire at a military check post located at the border in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

Islamabad, Aug 30 (IANS) Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a cross-border attack by militants from Afghanistan into Pakistan's northwest Bajaur district, an army statement said on Sunday.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. As per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan army troops, two to three terrorists got killed and three to four terrorists got injured, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that existing and future setup in Afghanistan will not allow such activities against Pakistan," said the statement.

Earlier, addressing a press briefing, Director-General of the ISPR Babar Iftikhar said that his country expects that the Afghan Taliban will keep their words of not letting the Afghan soil be used against Pakistan or any other country.

