2 people injured in shootings near LA schools

The Los Angeles School Police Department initially tweeted at around 2 p.m. on Thursday that officers were "responding to reports of shots fired on the perimeter of Santee High School" and there were "reports of one victim down", reports Xinhua news agency

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Two people were injured in shooting incidents near schools in Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The high school, located at 1921 South Maple Avenue was placed under a lockdown following the shooting and the gunshot victim was being treated on the perimeter, according to the Department.

About 30 minutes later, theDepartment said that it was responding to an additional gunshot victim down on the perimeter of nearby Maple Primary Center, which is another public school just down the street from Santee High School.

About another 30 minutes later, the Los Angeles School Police Department confirmed that both Santee High School and Maple Primary Center have been taken off of lockdown and two victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.

A police investigation is still ongoing.

Police are still searching for a shooting suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male.

KABC-TV reported that one of the gunshot victims is a male student who was shot in the leg.

According to the news outlet, police do not believe the shootings are necessarily connected to the schools and it has not been determined if the same suspect carried out both shootings.

