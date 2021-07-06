2 people killed, 7 injured in Nevada shooting

In a report on Monday, KTNV-TV, an ABC-affiliated local television station, the North Las Vegas Police Department received a call of the shooting at around 11:14 p.m. local time.

Las Vegas, July 6 (IANS) Two people were killed and seven others injured in a shooting in the US state of Nevada, police said.

Upon arrival, they found one person with multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

The department was subsequently contacted by two local hospitals that they had multiple shooting victims.

Each of the two hospitals had one victim who died as a result of a shooting, the news outlet reported.

Citing police, KTNV-TV said both victims were men in their early 20s and there were multiple scenes.

The police investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.

North Las Vegas, the fourth largest city in Nevada, sits northeast of Las Vegas.

--IANS

ksk/