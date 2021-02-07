2 people wounded in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 7 (ANI): Two people were wounded in an explosion that targeted a vehicle in Kabul police on Sunday morning, TOLO News reported citing a police statement.



The incident took place at around 08:45am (local time) in Macrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul's PD9.

No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack including the Taliban.

This comes a day after, four civilians were wounded in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning, the blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi area in Kabul's PD1 district, reported TOLO News.

Meanwhile, six people including three Afghan Hindus were also injured in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning.

The attack comes amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace. (ANI)

