  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 2 people wounded in Kabul blast

2 people wounded in Kabul blast

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Feb 7th, 2021, 11:54:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 7 (ANI): Two people were wounded in an explosion that targeted a vehicle in Kabul police on Sunday morning, TOLO News reported citing a police statement.

The incident took place at around 08:45am (local time) in Macrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul's PD9.
No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack including the Taliban.
This comes a day after, four civilians were wounded in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning, the blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi area in Kabul's PD1 district, reported TOLO News.
Meanwhile, six people including three Afghan Hindus were also injured in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning.
The attack comes amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features