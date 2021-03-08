2 police personnel shot dead in Pak

Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad police Afzaal Kausar said in a statement that some unknown gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at a police party in Islamabad's Sector G-13 area on Sunday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Islamabad, March 8 (IANS) Two police personnel were shot dead and two others injured in separate attacks in Pakistan, authorities said.

A sub-inspector and two constables sustained injuries in the attack, Kausar said.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Islamabad, where one of the police constables succumbed to the injuries during treatment, local media reported.

The officer said that police personnel were on their routine patrolling duty when they came under the attack.

"They tried to stop a motorcycle for search, but the gunmen opened fire (at) the personnel," said the police officer, adding that the area has been cordoned off and search operation is in progress.

Earlier in the day, a police inspector was shot dead in Rawalpindi's Mall Road area, according to an official statement.

--IANS

ksk/