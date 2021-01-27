2 policemen dead, several injured in 4 separate blasts in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 27 (ANI): Four explosions at separate locations in Kabul on Wednesday left two police personnel dead and injured several others, TOLO News reported.



The first explosion took place in the Despechari area of PD15 in Kabul around 8:04 am and was caused by a magnetic mine, injuring two police personnel, police said.

The second blast occurred in the Salim Karwan area in PD12 of Kabul city and targeted a police vehicle, killing two police and wounded two others, a security source said. However, The police have not confirmed this, TOLO News reported.

The third blast was reported in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul, with no casualties, said police.

The fourth IED explosion struck a vehicle in the Golayee Dawakhana area in the western part of Kabul city, leaving at least two people wounded.

"An IED explosion struck a vehicle in the Golayee Dawakhana area in the western part of Kabul city, leaving at least two people wounded, sources confirmed. It's the fourth explosion in the city," TOLO News wrote in a tweet.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blasts. (ANI)

