2 policemen injured in terrorist attack on police party in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Two policemen were injured after terrorists fired bullets at a Police party in Barzulla area of the Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.



"Terrorists attacked a police party in Barzulla area of district Srinagar. In this terror incident, two policemen got injured. They have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," tweeted the official account of Kashmir Zone police.

A search operation was launched by security forces in the Baghat area of Srinagar following the attack.

Earlier today, one police personnel lost his life and one another was injured in the encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Special Police Officer (SPO) Mohammad Altaf, who lost his life in the Budgam encounter today, was performed in Srinagar. (ANI)

