2 policemen shot dead in Islamabad

The incident occurred when the policemen late on Thursday night stopped a motorbike for checking, but the riders opened fire at them rather than pulling over, Xinhua news agency quoted the sources as saying.

Islamabad, June 4 (IANS) Two policemen were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Islamabad, sources in the Pakistani capital city said on Friday.

The attackers fled the scene and a heavy contingent of police reached the site to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the attackers.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility yet.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has condemned the attack, saying that the culprits will be brought to justice.

