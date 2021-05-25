2 rape accused arrested in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, May 25 (IANS) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two persons accused of raping a minor girl within 24 hours after the complaint was lodged in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police said the victim approached police station Mirbazar with the complaint that she had been wrongfully restrained and raped in a truck on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Nipora village near a petrol pump.