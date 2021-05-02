2 rockets target Baghdad airport base housing US-led coalition troops

Baghdad [Iraq], May 3 (ANI): Two rockets targeted an airbase at Iraq's Baghdad airport housing US-led coalition troops on Sunday.

This was the second such attack in ten days, the Iraqi army said, reported The US Posts.



French news agency citing a security source said that one of the projectiles was intercepted by the C-RAM counter rocket, artillery and mortar system deployed to protect US troops in Iraq.

No one yet has claimed responsibility for the attack and also no casualties have been reported, said the army, according to The US Posts.

More details are awaited.

Washington routinely blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for such attacks on its troops and diplomats.

Last week, three rockets crashed into the sector of the Baghdad airport base occupied by Iraqi troops, wounding one soldier.

Almost 30 rocket or bomb attacks have targeted American interests in Iraq -- including troops, the embassy or Iraqi supply convoys to foreign forces -- since President Joe Biden took office in January, reported The US Posts. (ANI)

