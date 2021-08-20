2 Russian women found dead in rented homes in Goa village

Panaji, Aug 20 (IANS) In two separate incidents, two Russian nationals, both women, were found dead in their respective rented homes in a North Goa village of Siolim over the last 24 hours, North Goa district police said on Friday.

While Alexandra Djavi, 24, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her rented home late on Thursday, the other Russian national Ekaterina Titova, 34, was found dead in her apartment on Friday.