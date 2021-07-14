2 Russians nationals held for overstaying in Goa village

Panaji, July 14 (IANS) Two Russians were arrested in North Goa for overstaying in the coastal state without valid documents, a Goa Police spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The two Russian nationals -- Yulia Polyanskaya (46) and Fursov Maksim (34) -- were arrested made by the officers of the Crime Branch of the Goa Police from Siolim village in North Goa district.
"The duo has been placed in detection at the state government's detention centre for foreign nationals," the spokesperson said.
--IANS
maya/arm