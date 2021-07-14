2 Russians nationals held for overstaying in Goa village

Panaji, July 14 (IANS) Two Russians were arrested in North Goa for overstaying in the coastal state without valid documents, a Goa Police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The two Russian nationals -- Yulia Polyanskaya (46) and Fursov Maksim (34) -- were arrested made by the officers of the Crime Branch of the Goa Police from Siolim village in North Goa district.