2 security men injured in Kulgam gunfight, top brass at site (2nd Lead)

Police said that at about 3 p.m., terrorists fired upon a BSF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam.

Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) Two security forces personnel and two civilians were injured in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said.

However, the fire was retaliated by the Road Opening Party (ROP) of police and security forces. Police and army reinforcements immediately reached the area and cordoned it off to ensure the terrorists have no chance to escape. However, the terrorists manage to take shelter in a huge building nearby.

"The holed-up terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint party of police/ security Forces which was retaliated leading to an encounter," a police officer said.

"Due to indiscriminate firing by terrorists, one CRPF, one Army personnel and two civilians received gunshot injuries and all the injured were immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, and GoC, Victor Force (of Army's Rashtriya Rifles) immediately reached the encounter site, supervised and gave further directions to field officers. The operation is going on and may take time as the building where the terrorists have taken shelter is a huge concrete building and all possible precautions are being taken to minimize the collateral damage," the officer added.

The two top officers and other senior officers are still at the encounter site and are monitoring the ongoing operation.

--IANS

zi/vd