2 separate shootings in US city kills 1 person, injures another

The East Bay Times report on Sunday said that the police responded to an incident at Hayes Street at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

San Francisco, June 28 (IANS) Two separate shootings in the US city of Oakland left one person dead and another wounded, according to a media report.

Authorities said a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital and died there.

The motive for the shooting has not been ascertained yet.

About four hours before the Hayes Street shooting, a robbery and shooting left one man injured in MacArthur Boulevard, the East Bay Times report added.

The deadly shooting brought the number of homicides investigated in Oakland to 64 this year, a 132 per cent increase compared with the same period last year and a 70 per cent increase compared with 2019.

So far this year, the areas with the most homicides are Area 3, the region encompassing Fruitvale and Central Oakland, and Area 5, Oakland's easternmost section, the report said.

Oakland's homicide record was 165 in 1992.

Since then, the homicides have mostly fallen with 70 in 2018, and 78 in 2019.

