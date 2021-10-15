2 soldiers killed in ongoing operation in J&K's Poonch

Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, "A counter terrorist operation by the army is in progress in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, District Poonch since the evening of October 14, 2021.

Jammu, Oct 15 (IANS) Two soldiers were killed on Friday in an ongoing counter terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

"During the operation, there was heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gunfight Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

"Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh displayed exemplary courage, devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty.

"The nation will always remain indebted to these bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation.

"Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi, aged A26, is a resident of Village Viman Gaon of Uttrakhand.

"Rifleman Yogambar Singh, aged 27, is a resident of village Sankari in Uttrakhand

"The operation is still in progress till the last report came in," said the spokesman.

