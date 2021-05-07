2 Tanzanians held at Chennai airport with over 15 kg heroin

According to the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, two Tanzanians -one male, one female - who had arrived from Johannesburg via Doha were intercepted at the exit for questioning, but the nervous duo were evasive in their replies.

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) In one of the biggest narcotics seizures, Chennai Air Customs seized 15.6 kg heroin valued about Rs 100 crore from two Tanzanians on Friday.

On examination of their baggage, a false bottom was noticed under which 10 plastic packets were found concealed. The packets, sprinkled with some spicy powder to camouflage the smell contained the heroin.

The Customs said the woman was said to be travelling to India for medical treatment along with her attendant at a super speciality hospital at Bengaluru on a visa granted to them on basis of communication from the hospital.

As they could not get any direct flight to Bengaluru, they landed in Chennai.

--IANS

