2 terrorist associates held, hideout busted in Kashmir

The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army's 50 RR arrested two over ground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Srinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have arrested two terrorist associates and busted a terrorist hideout in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

"Their interrogation revealed terrorist Riyaz Sathrgund (Lashkar-e-Taiba commander) had asked them to build a hideout in the Rajouri Kadal area of Nowhatta, Srinagar," the police said.

On this information, a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was launched along with the CRPF and the hideout was discovered.

"However it was empty and the owner of the house is being questioned. Further investigation is going on," police said.

