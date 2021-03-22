2 terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Manihal area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday morning, officials said.
Earlier a firefight between terrorists and security forces started on Sunday night after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
--IANS
