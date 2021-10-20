2 terrorists killed in J&K gunfight (Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Dragad area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on," police said.

Earlier, the gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.