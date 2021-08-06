2 terrorists killed in J&K's Rajouri encounter

Jammu, Aug 6 (IANS) Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

"Based on accurate intelligence from JK Police, a joint operation was launched in night of 05 Aug in the forested area of Thanamandi, Rajouri. In the fire fight two terrorists have been neutralised. Operations are under progress," the Army said in tweet.